Offaly man appointed President of leading European gas association
An Offaly man has been appointed as President of one of Europe's leading gas associations.
Rhode native Liam Nolan has been elected President of MARCOGAZ. MARCOGAZ represents 28 member organisations from 20 European countries. He is the first President from Ireland in the association’s 54-year history.
Liam Nolan is the Head of Technical Development and Technical Training at Gas Networks Ireland. He has been a board member of MARCOGAZ for 15 years and its Vice President since 2020.
He is also a board member of the Register of Gas Installers of Ireland, holds the Chairman position on the Central Committee of the Gas Technical Standards Committee (GTSC) of the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), is on the board of GERG the European Gas Research Group and represents Ireland on the International Gas Union (IGU) Council.
