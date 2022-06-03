High levels of cancer-causing gas detected in two Offaly towns

MANY areas of Tullamore have very high levels of Radon Gas according to an interactive map published by the EPA Environmental Protection Agency.

A High Radon Area is any area where it is predicted that more than 10% of homes will exceed the Reference Level of 200 Becquerels per cubic metre (Bq/m3).

The EPA map which depicts areas worst affected in the colour red allows people to click on their road or street, having done so a message will appear saying that ''one in five houses in your area is likely to have high levels of radon'' that is if you are in a red zone. Tullamore and Kilcormac in Offaly appear to be the worst affected.

According to the EPA Radon is a radioactive gas that causes about 350 cases of lung cancer in Ireland each year. It can enter your home from the ground and build up to high levels indoors. Homes in some parts of the country are more likely to have a radon problem than others. The EPA says that even if your home is not in a High Radon Area, it may have high levels of radon.

By Law all workplaces and schools in High Radon Areas must be tested. You can check if your workplace is in a High Radon Area on the EPA’s Radon in Workplaces map.

The Government's Building Regulations require that all new homes in High Radon Areas are installed with a radon membrane.

According to the EPA every home has different amounts of radon so even if your neighbours have tested their home for radon, you should still test your home.

To test your home, you will need two small detectors placed in your home for three months. One detector is placed in a bedroom and the other in a living room - the rooms in the home where you and your family spend most of your time.

After three-months, you send the detectors back to the testing service for analysis and you’ll then receive a report with your results.

The EPA has a video available on how to test your home and where to get the equipment.

They will also tell you what to do if your home has high levels of the gas.

For more information log onto https://www.epa.ie/environment-and-you/radon/radon-map/#d.en.70996