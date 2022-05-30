Search

30 May 2022

Discussions underway to locate anaerobic digester in Offaly

Grafton Group seek judicial review following permission for biogas facility in Offaly

An image of how the proposed anaerobic digester might look

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

30 May 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

Discussions are underway to locate an anaerobic digester to produce biogas in Offaly

Birr 20/20 is currently working on creating an anaerobic digester in the Birr / South Offaly area.

“Birr 20/20 Vision,” said Seán Loughnane, the recently elected Chairman of the community group, “is currently engaged in discussions with the government and its agencies at national, semi-state and local level regarding the possibility of locating a green energy project (an anaerobic digester) in the Birr / South Offaly area.”

Anaerobic digestion is a series of biological processes in which microorganisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen. One of the end products is biogas, which is combusted to generate electricity and heat, or can be processed into renewable natural gas and transportation fuels.

In February, plans for an anaerobic digester just north of Tullamore were given the green light by An Bord Pleanála, after being previously rejected by Offaly County Council in January 2021 over concerns about air quality reports.

The original plans had also received 27 objections from local residents and public representatives.

Seán Loughnane said Birr 20/20 will be seeking the best site possible for the anaerobic digester in south Offaly, and it will be sensitively located.
He added that Principal Jon Parry and his staff in Gurteen Agricultural College are currently working on preparing a green energy course for young agricultural students.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media