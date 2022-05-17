MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for well-being of Offaly man missing since Sunday

Gardai say they are concerned for the well-being of an Offaly man missing from his home since Sunday.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Martin O’Connor who is missing from his home in Clara, Co Offaly since Sunday, May 15.
Martin is described as being 5’ 10” in height, bald, with a broad build and blue eyes. When last seen, Martin was wearing a white t-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms.
Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
