Search for missing Offaly man stood down as body is found
A search for a missing Offaly man has been stood down after the discovery of a body.
32-year-old Martin O’Connor had been reported missing from his home in Clara, Co.Offaly on Sunday, May 15.
Following the discovery of a body of a man near Clara, County Offaly on Tuesday, May 17, gardáí have stood down their search and thanked the public for their help.
"A media appeal in respect of Martin O’Connor has now been stood down," a statement said.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required."
