08 May 2022

New memorial at site where Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy was killed

Ashling Murphy Offaly

The memorial on the Grand Canal near Tullamore where Ashling Murphy was killed

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

08 May 2022 9:34 PM

A MEMORIAL to Ashling Murphy has been placed at the site of her killing near Tullamore.

The 23-year-old primary schoolteacher was killed on the bank of the Grand Canal at Cappincur on January 12 last and a cross and floral tributes have marked the spot since then.

On Saturday the embankment was filled in, permanent paving and kerbing was laid and planting took place (pictured below).

People using the canal amenity continue to pause at the site where the young Blueball woman was killed when she was out for a run after a day's work at Durrow National School.

The death of Ashling, a gifted musician, talented camogie player and popular teacher, shocked the county, country and many places beyond.

Her parents Ray and Kathleen have endorsed a new four-mile road race which will be run in her memory in Tullamore on Sunday, May 22.

Funds from the run will be donated to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Charity which is being established by the family.

The entry fee is €15 and those taking part can register on popupraces.ie

Local News

