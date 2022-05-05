Man arrested after arson attack and incidents of criminal damage in Tullamore overnight

Man arrested after arson attack and incidents of criminal damage in Tullamore
A man has been arrested after an arson attack and several incidents of criminal damage in Tullamore in the early hours of this morning.
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage to a number of properties and an arson of a vehicle at Charleville Parade, Tullamore.
The incidents happened at approximately 2am this morning. Gardai are appealing to anyone to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.
A man in his 20s was been arrested and was detained by gardai.
