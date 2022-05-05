Vehicle seized after accident in Offaly
A vehicle was seized after accident in Offaly following an accident over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Gardaí at Edenderry investigating a Road Traffic Collision discovered that the driver of the vehicle pictured did not hold a driving licence or insurance.
Gardai seized the vehicle and court proceedings have commenced.
