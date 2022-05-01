Garda appears in court in Offaly and denies sexual assault

Male garda appeared in court and denied sexually assaulting female colleague
A MALE garda has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a female member of the force.
The not guilty plea to committing the offence on June 27, 2019 was entered at Tullamore Circuit Court by a 31-year-old man.
Kevin White, BL, prosecuting, said both the accused and the complainant are serving members of An Garda Siochana.
A jury of three women and nine men was selected for a trial and the accused was remanded on continuing bail by Judge Keenan Johnson to appear in court again on Tuesday next May 3.
The court made an order prohibiting the publication of anything which could identify the complainant.
