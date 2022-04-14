Gardai pefrorm checkpoints around Offaly to prevent criminal activity
Gardai peformed checkpoints around Offaly over the weekend to prevent criminal activity.
Offaly gardai performed checkpoints and carried out patrols of urban and rural areas.
Gardai say the checkpoints are being carried out in order to prevent and detect criminal activities in the community.
