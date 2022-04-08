Large farm in the Midlands with original 19th century farmhouse on sale for seven figure sum

Search

08 Apr 2022

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

08 Apr 2022 11:58 AM

A farm in the Midlands has gone on the market with a guide price of €1.1 million. 

The 120 acre Avenue Farm at Rossnadough, Camross includes a slatted shed, outbuildings,  15 acres of forestry and an original 1820s farmhouse.

PROPERTY: Truly exceptional home in Offaly up for sale for staggering price

“The lands can lend itself to extensive grazing, silage cutting, tillage use or possible equestrian pursuits. The farm throughout has extensive mature hedging and trees which has been well maintained over the years,” Hennessy Auctioneers in Stradbally stated. 

“It is set within a farmyard setting which contains many old style outbuildings in good condition. There is also a four span modern slatted shed (accommodation for 80 cattle approx.). The property is approached by a sheltered tree lined avenue with rolling lawns.”  

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of a generous entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and back porch and the first floor contains one bedroom, the auctioneer stated.  There is approximately €14,000 worth of entitlements with the farm.

