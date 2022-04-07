Bike hire service to restart in Lough Boora after year long absence

It is understood that a bicycle hire service will resume at Lough Boora soon, possibly during the month of April.

There has been no bike rental business at the park since the original operator, Pat Barrett, lost the contract in April 2021.

The contract was awarded to a company run by former Dublin footballer Conal Keaney who operates a bike hire service at the Phoenix Park.

Bord na Mona said it awarded the contract after implementing fair and open processes and procedures as mandated by the State.

The tender competition was conducted with independent oversight and all responses were evaluated across set competition and compliance criteria and the winning provider scored highest across all the evaluation criteria, the company said.

Cllr John Leahy told The Midland Tribune this week that some of Mr Keaney's bike hire equipment is in place near the Lough Boora visitor centre in preparation for the tourism season and should begin hiring in the next couple of weeks.

Lough Boora Discovery Park has a network of walks and trails, is noted for its art and sculptures, and is home to many wildbirds, including threatened species.

Cllr Leahy said there's also a new Sensory Garden in Lough Boora which is well worth a visit. “The Sensory Garden is very beautiful,” he remarked. “I was very impressed by it. I'd strongly recommend everyone to visit it.”