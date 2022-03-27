Offaly community group planning store, cafe and bike rental shop at Community Centre

Offaly community group planning bike rental shop, store and cafe at Community Centre
An Offaly community group is planning to construct a bike rental shop, a store and a cafe at its Community Centre.
Kilcormac Development Association intend to apply for permission for the development at St Joseph’s Community Centre in Kilcormac.
The development will consist of permission to construct a bicycle rental shop, store and compound, café unit building with office, sanitary accommodation, The plans also include alterations to the existing carpark.
Plans are set to be lodged with Offaly County Council shortly.
It was recently revealed that the parking charge at Lough Boora Discovery Park has increased to €5.
Kilcormac is only a short cycle from Lough Boora.
Mark Rave, Brendan Mc Auliffe, John Mc Donald ,Noel Cribbin, Sherlly Jordan, David Denahan , George Slevin, Declan Hopkins and Esther Cunningham
