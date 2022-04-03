Search

03 Apr 2022

Go ahead given for complete refurbishment of historic building in Offaly

Reporter:

Damian Moran

03 Apr 2022 3:57 PM

damian@offalyexpress.ie

The green light has been given for a major development to a historic building in Offaly. 

Offaly Local Development Company have been given permission to carry out works at the iconic Fiesta Hall in Kilcormac. The works will include building, demolition and major alterations. 

The refurbishment will also see a material change of the use of the building to educational, training and employment resource and as a 'Green HQ for Offaly'.

It will be also used as a venue for outdoor public events, with two accessible car parking spaces and an e-charging point in the existing car parking area.

The work is being partially-funded under the just transition programme. Permission was granted with 17 conditions attached. 

Offaly Local Development Company has secured over €1.2 million from the Just Transition Fund and the Trench Trust for the Development of a Green HQ - Climate Action and Green Enterprise Centre for Offaly.

The fund will see the historic Fiesta Ballroom renovated in alignment with green building principles and powered by renewable energy. The Design Team appointed for this project are Gaia Ecotecture.

