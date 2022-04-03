Motorist caught driving at crazy speed in centre of Tullamore
A motorist has been caught driving at a crazy speed in centre of Tullamore.
At a speed check in Tullamore town centre on Wednesday night, a motorist was clocked at 115 kph.
The motorist was caught driving at that speed in a 50kph zone.
Gardai say the motorist will be prosecuted.
