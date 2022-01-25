Award-winning Offaly singer performing at TradFest Temple Bar

THE award-winning Birr singer Tommy McCarthy will be performing at TradFest Temple Bar this week.

This fantastic festival is looking forward to welcoming in person audiences once again for the first time in two years. The organisers say they want to help artists and audiences to reconnect safely, in person, “after two devastating years for the live events industry.”

The organisers say the TradFest will be one of the first of the major trad/folk festivals around the world to welcome audiences back in person once again.

“Audiences,” they say, “will be able to enjoy extraordinary, intimate musical experiences across Dublin City Centre with safety measures including hospital grade air disinfection equipment. Organisers are also currently selling to 50% capacity at each venue, and have re-scheduled the timing of each concert to fit current Government public health requirements. Each concert will now finish by 8pm.”

“Also taking part,” said Temple Bar Company CEO Martin Harte, “will be Irish Traveller, Singer and Storyteller Thomas McCarthy who comes from Birr County Offaly. Thomas' family are the McCarthys who settled in Birr generations ago. Thomas comes from a long line of old traditional singers and musicians who kept the tradition of singing strong, and he wilI sing wherever he’s invited – at clubs, festivals, people’s houses, weddings, funerals, christenings, at home, down the road and over the sea.”

Thomas said that the stories he tells are too often forgotten, but are an important part of our heritage, kept alive by our ancestors.

“Stories are so important;” he said.

“They can keep you grounded in a world where people have forgotten the art of communication and conversation. These old stories are relevant to all people, adults and children, immaterial of ethnicity.”

Thomas was named the Traditional Singer of the Year in the Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019.

He will be performing in Castle Hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday 26th January.