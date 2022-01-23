Search

23 Jan 2022

Organisers give update on holding of Tullamore Show in 2022

TULLAMORE SHOW

Organisers give update on holding of Tullamore Show in 2022

Reporter:

Ger Scully

23 Jan 2022 10:57 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Organisers of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show are confident the event will be staged this year.

“With the roll out of the booster vaccine we remain optimistic that everyone will face up to the challenge and we are hopeful that things are now heading in the right direction,” Show Chairman Joe Molloy told members of the executive committee at the body's AGM held via zoom on Wednesday night last.

The show remains in a strong financial position despite recording a loss of over €79,000 in 2021 when the event had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, auditor, Michael Kinsella told the gathering.

“We are in a very good position to host a show in 2022 and beyond,” stressed Mr Kinsella.

Mr Molloy said a virtual show had been held in 2021 and he paid tribute to Secretary Chelsey Cox who did a lot of research to ensure the event went smoothly.

He also thanked the show's main sponsor, FBD Insurance which has remained on board.

PICTURES: Tullamore's Academy of Music has six new graduates

Ms Cox said a feasibility study had been completed during the year in software development and she congratulated local ecommerce company Dotser which had been successful in securing the nationwide contract.

Commercial Cattle Section Chairman Michael Dolan said livestock people were adamant that the show should go ahead in August.

He added that marts and sales were now operating again and noted the number of young people, both men and women, who were actively buying livestock, both cattle and sheep.

Offaly student graduates as part of historic first class of new course from Irish college

“They have a lot of money which would normally have been spent at weekends and on holidays and its now being used to buy livestock.”

Executive committee member Martina Neville said it was very uplifting to see the sign on the main road at Durrow advertising the show for Sunday, August 14 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media