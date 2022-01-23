Search

23 Jan 2022

Offaly student graduates as part of historic first class of new course from Irish college

Hugh Redmond, (Lismoyney, Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath) Brian Gleeson, Anthony Gannon (Tullamore) and is Sean Murray

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jan 2022 9:58 AM

An Offaly student has graduated as part of an historic first class from an Irish college. 

Anthony Gannon from Tullamore graduated with Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Brewing and Distilling from IT Carlow. 

The class were the first undergraduate brewers and distillers who have qualified in Ireland. They graduated last week. 

Also in the class was Hugh Redmond from Kilbeggan. Hugh now works for Teelings distillery Dublin while Anthony works for Royal Oak Distillery in Bagnalstown, Carlow.

The four-year course, which is the first undergraduate brewing and distilling degree in Ireland, equips students with the necessary scientific knowledge and instrumentation competencies to work in the brewing and distilling industry. Combined with modules in product development, marketing and regulatory affairs, graduates will be ideally qualified to work in these expanding industries. The course incorporates industry work placement in Year 3 and a research project in Year 4.

Graduates will be skilled brewing and distilling experts and will gain employment in a variety of roles in the brewing and distilling industries including production, laboratory and technical work, quality assurance or product development, in large or small scale breweries or distilleries. Graduates may even start their own company. Skills can be used globally so there are endless international opportunities.

Local News

