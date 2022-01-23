PICTURES: Tullamore's Academy of Music has six new graduates

The Academy of Music in Tullamore has said it is extremely proud to announce six new young graduates, all students of piano, violin and voice/singing. Tap next or arrows above to see the rest of the photographs.

Pictured here is Cliona McCarthy.

The six most recent graduates are Eva Henry, Cian Brady, Jennifer Dillon, Therese McCormack, Cliona McCarthy and Colm Shortall. They were all awarded Honours Associate Diplomas.

This means that they are all fully qualified in their instruments and have been conferred with the Post-nominal initials- A.V.C.M. This is a massive achievement for them, before even graduating from secondary school or College.

Staff and Students of the Academy are very proud of their achievements and in particular on accomplishing their Diploma Qualifications in these uncertain times.

