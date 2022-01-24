Search

24 Jan 2022

Man warns about fox hazard on busy Offaly road

Pius Luby points out the damage to his car caused by a fox on the Cloghan to Blueball road, the R357.

Pius Luby points out the damage to his car caused by a fox on the Cloghan to Blueball road, the R357.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

24 Jan 2022 2:07 PM

An Offaly man whose car suffered thousands of Euros of damage is alerting people through local media about a fox hazard on the Cloghan / Blueball road.

Pius Luby said he had been in Clonmacnoise with his wife Ita “saying a few prayers” on Sunday January 2 last, and they were driving back home when the accident happened.

“We were near the two wind turbines in Boora when I saw a sudden movement. It was a fox, coming at speed. It hit the front left of my car. The impact was a sickening, terrible noise.

Offaly actor picks up award for role in dark comedy

“I drove on and didn't inspect the car until I got home. Considerable damage had been done to my front bumper and left light.

“The next day I went back to the fox. It was a massive fox, maybe male because of its large size, and it was dead, in a drain. I could see where it came from - through a hole in the hedge on the lefthand side of the road.”

The accident happened on the R357, Cloghan / Blueball road, near the two wind turbines located there, and a few hundred yards from the right turn to Lough Boora.

“It's very near to the new section of walkway they are currently developing which will run to the Grand Canal Way,” remarked Pius, who added that he had only been doing 45mph when the accident happened.

MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives?

Pius, who is retired from his work as a credit controller with Industrial and Domestic Furniture (now Glenwood) in Tullamore, reckons the fox was following a wellworn route from its den on the left of the road, through the hedge, across the R357, and into Lough Boora (for some hunting). He reckons there are other foxes using the route and he wants to warn roadusers to exercise caution when driving in the area.

“I don't want anyone to get the bang my car got,” he said. “It's costing me €2,000 to fix the damage, which is quite a sting. The fox came at top speed and hit it a fierce bang. It caused damage to the wheel and the bumper is cracked.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media