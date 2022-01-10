Popular Offaly pub reopens today after extended Christmas break due to Covid
A popular Offaly pub is reopening today after what it describes as 'a slightly extended Christmas break'.
On December 30, The Brewery Tap in Tullamore announced that due to the 'exceptional' high levels of Covid, it would be closing in the short term.
It has now reopened today and will be serving lunch and evening dinner as normal.
