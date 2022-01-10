PICTURES: Offaly and Galway get 2022 ball rolling in Walsh Cup clash

USE THE NEXT AND PREV BUTTONS TO VIEW OUR FULL GALLERY
A gallant Offaly were beaten as Henry Shefflin took charge of his first game as Galway senior hurling manager in the Walsh Cup on Sunday up against his old Kilkenny and Ballyhale teammate, Offaly boss Michael Fennelly.
Galway ran out 2-19 to 0-19 winners in Ballinasloe.
Pictures - Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.