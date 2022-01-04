Bench warrant issued for man who travelled to Tullamore for sulky race during Level 5 lockdown

Man who travelled to Tullamore for sulky race during Level 5 lockdown fails to appear in court
A Dublin man illegally travelled to Tullamore for a sulky race, a recent sitting of the local court was told.
Daniel McLoughlin, 4 Wellview Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 was charged with “Movement of Persons” on February 6, 2021 on the N52, Ballard, Tullamore.
Detective Garda Rory Heffernan from Tullamore Garda Station told the court that Mr McLoughlin made the journey during Level 5 Covid restrictions when a 5km limit was in place.
“He told me that he made the journey to attend a sulky race in the Tullamore area.”
There was no appearance in court and Judge Staines therefore issued a bench warrant for Mr McLoughlin's arrest.
