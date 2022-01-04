Search

04 Jan 2022

Bench warrant issued for man who travelled to Tullamore for sulky race during Level 5 lockdown

Man who travelled to Tullamore for sulky race during Level 5 lockdown fails to appear in court

Man who travelled to Tullamore for sulky race during Level 5 lockdown fails to appear in court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Dublin man illegally travelled to Tullamore for a sulky race, a recent sitting of the local court was told.

Daniel McLoughlin, 4 Wellview Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 was charged with “Movement of Persons” on February 6, 2021 on the N52, Ballard, Tullamore.

Detective Garda Rory Heffernan from Tullamore Garda Station told the court that Mr McLoughlin made the journey during Level 5 Covid restrictions when a 5km limit was in place.

Planning decision due next week on 100-job Tullamore plant

Offaly firefigthers rescue dogs from house devastated by Christmas Eve fire

“He told me that he made the journey to attend a sulky race in the Tullamore area.”

There was no appearance in court and Judge Staines therefore issued a bench warrant for Mr McLoughlin's arrest.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media