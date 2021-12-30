BREAKING: Man detained in Midlands after firearm discovered in vehicle
A man is currently being detained in the Midlands following the seizure of a firearm which was discovered in his vehicle.
The man was stopped by uniformed gardaí this afternoon and, on discovery of the firearm, was arrested and conveyed to the at Granard Garda Station where he remains tonight.
Investigations are ongoing.
