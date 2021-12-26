WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Weather Warning for twelve counties
Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for fog for 12 counties.
The Status Yellow Fog Warning is for Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.
Met Éireann is warning of dense fog in many areas tonight (Sunday) and on Monday morning. The warning is valid from 10pm tonight until noon on Monday.
