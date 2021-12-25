Search

25 Dec 2021

Lucky winners announced in huge draw for planned Midlands hospice

TT5202GS

Dymphna Bracken H4H; David and Stephanie Connor, Pat Minnock, H4H and Gerry Fagan, H4H.

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Over £5,000 was raised for Hooves4Hospice in the Christmas Draw organised by Stephanie, David  and the Connor family.

The prizes were  17 Christmas Hampers made up through the generosity of business associates and friends.

The raffle took place on Monday night last.  Members of Hooves4Hospice in attendance  were Pat Minnock, Gerry Fagan and Dymphna Bracken.

Pat Minnock on behalf of H4H thanked everybody associated with the draw, those who bought tickets, sponsored prizes and in particular the Connor family for their  support and generosity.

The winners were:

1.       Ronan Swords, Croghan;

2.       Paul Flynn, Mullingar;

3.       Mark Coyne, Teagasc;

4.       Ann Rabbitte  Clara;

5.       Sean Minnock, Clara;

6.       Ross Tighe, Rathcofffey

7.       Mary Doolan, Kilmucklin;

8.       Patrick Kavanagh, Tullamore;

9.       Derrick Reid, Rathcoffey;

10.   Dominic Daly, Durrow;

11.   Pat Brazil, Killeigh

12.   Thomas Meagher Robertstown,

13.   Mark Grimes, Kildare ,

14.   Declan Cullen, Rathcoffey

15.   Declan Bracken Wood of O

16.   Sinead Bracken Newtown Kilbeggan

17.   Kay Kilgallon, Rathcoffey.

