Lucky winners announced in huge draw for planned Midlands hospice

Dymphna Bracken H4H; David and Stephanie Connor, Pat Minnock, H4H and Gerry Fagan, H4H.
Over £5,000 was raised for Hooves4Hospice in the Christmas Draw organised by Stephanie, David and the Connor family.
The prizes were 17 Christmas Hampers made up through the generosity of business associates and friends.
The raffle took place on Monday night last. Members of Hooves4Hospice in attendance were Pat Minnock, Gerry Fagan and Dymphna Bracken.
Pat Minnock on behalf of H4H thanked everybody associated with the draw, those who bought tickets, sponsored prizes and in particular the Connor family for their support and generosity.
The winners were:
1. Ronan Swords, Croghan;
2. Paul Flynn, Mullingar;
3. Mark Coyne, Teagasc;
4. Ann Rabbitte Clara;
5. Sean Minnock, Clara;
6. Ross Tighe, Rathcofffey
7. Mary Doolan, Kilmucklin;
8. Patrick Kavanagh, Tullamore;
9. Derrick Reid, Rathcoffey;
10. Dominic Daly, Durrow;
11. Pat Brazil, Killeigh
12. Thomas Meagher Robertstown,
13. Mark Grimes, Kildare ,
14. Declan Cullen, Rathcoffey
15. Declan Bracken Wood of O
16. Sinead Bracken Newtown Kilbeggan
17. Kay Kilgallon, Rathcoffey.
The GOAL Mile run in association with AIB will take place at Emmet Square, Birr, on Christmas Day at 1pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.