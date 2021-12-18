WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann warns of dense fog and hazardous conditions for six counties

Fog again as Met Eireann issues Yellow Warning
Met Eireann is warning of dense fog and hazardous conditions tonight and into tomorrow morning for six counties.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Fog Warning from 9pm tonight until noon on Sunday.
The forecaster is warning that areas of dense fog will form tonight in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning. Poor visibility will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.
