New Covid-19 cases drop significantly in one area of Offaly but rising steadily elsewhere in the county

Cases of Covid-19 are increasing in two areas of Offaly but have fallen significantly in a third according to the latest figures from the HSE.

Tullamore and Edenderry registered significant increases in new cases in the last week but there has been a significant reduction in new cases in the last seven days in the Birr Area.

The latest figures are from November 30 to December 13.

The Birr Area has seen a significant decrease in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 286 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 338 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has decreased to 1,112.6 cases per 100,000.

According to the latest figures, there were 393 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 316 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 1,684.8 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area still has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the figures from the HSE, there were 344 new cases reported in the Tullamore Area in the last 14 days compared to 282 from November 23 to December 6. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area stands at 1,179.7 cases per 100,000.