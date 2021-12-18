Search

18 Dec 2021

Tullamore shopper dashes through through the store and fills up for Christmas

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Christmas came early this year for one Tullamore shopper at the annual Lidl Trolley Dash competition.

In the Tullamore store on Church Road, Teresa Ryan and her daughter Zoe managed to grab over €322 worth of goodies into their trolley in a frantic dash around the store. Zoe is pictured dashing down the aisle in the Lidl store.

As part of the trolley dash, over €6,128 was raised for the charity JIGSAW in Offaly through the Lidl fundraiser Trolley Dash.

The initiative is now in its seventh year and has received widespread support from generous customers.

In total €280,000 was raised for the charity throughout Lidl stores around the country.

Winning customers, the past week, took to the aisles to scoop their Christmas shopping as part of the festive fundraiser and bagged over 170 trolley loads of groceries just in time for Christmas.

For two weeks annually in November, Trolley Dash tickets are sold in Lidl stores nationwide for just €1 each, offering customers the chance to win a supermarket sweep style dash around their local nearest Lidl store.

Since its inauguration in 2014 the festive fundraiser has raised over €2million for the supermarkets charity partners and given away trolley loads of Christmas groceries to the lucky winners.

Speaking about the success of this year’s Trolley Dash, Lidl Ireland Head of CSR, Owen Keogh said; “It’s an incredible milestone to have raised over €280,000 in this year’s Trolley Dash, it’s a fun and festive way to mobilise efforts in support of a super charity. With restrictions over the past two years, looking after local communities big and small is more important than ever. The whole team at Lidl Ireland are heartened by the generosity and that so many customers wanted to contribute to a cause that has a real impact for those looking for support in times of need.”

On receipt of the charity donation Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw, said:

“We continue to see a significant increase in the demand for our services and supports across Ireland and it is so important that young people, their families, teachers and communities know that we are here to support them. Thank you so much to Lidl Ireland for this incredible donation from Trolley Dash, made possible by your generous customers - Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and contributed in raising these vital funds, which will enable us to be there to support young people, when and where they need us.”

Trolley Dash is just one of many initiatives by Lidl Ireland to fundraise for Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health and engage customers and local communities with various activities.

