MEMORY LANE: Memorable big night out in Tullamore from the Offaly archives

We have been back into the Offaly archives and found this gallery of pictures from a Big Night Out in Tullamore. The pictures were taken in 2011 and it looks like it was an absolutely cracking night out in Hugh Lynch's.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
EXPLAINER: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions announced for Christmas for Ireland due to Omicron
Sheds and machinery at the family farm of Offaly All-Ireland Under 20 football medallist were destroyed in a fire on November 27 last
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.