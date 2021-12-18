Offaly towns to get important road and footpath upgrades

A number of Offaly towns in the Birr Municipal District are to get important road and footpath upgrades.

District Engineer John Mitchell outlined the works including road upgrading works in Ferbane and Kinnitty during his monthly roads report at the recent meeting of Birr Municipal District.

“Works have recently commenced on remedial works at the Ghost Island Junctions at Dunkerrin and Loughan,” he remarked.

“The works when complete will improve a 1km section of the R445.

“The remaining schemes on the road improvement programme are on the Ballycumber Road in Ferbane, Rath road in Kinnitty and at Roscomroe.”

He also announced some Climate Action works including the construction of new drainage works, which is currently underway at the following locations in the district: L4026 at Roscomroe, L70034 at Ballincur, Kinnitty, R356 at Harbour Road, Banagher and the L70037/L70031 at Coagh Upper, Rath.

Works, he added, will commence on a new culvert in Brosna village early in 2022.

He also outlined Active Travel work which is footpath upgrading. Works are nearing completion on footpath improvements on Military road in Crinkill. Works on the Boherdeel road will commence early in 2022.

“Works are continuing on pedestrian improvements in the centre of Kinnitty village,” he continued, “and will be completed in early 2022. Works on the Ballylin Road in Ferbane and in Lusmagh will commence in January 2022.”

Under the heading of Low Cost Safety Schemes Mr Mitchell said works are commencing this week on a junction Improvement at the Brosna Road/Main Street junction in Shinrone.

He added that the budgets for the year for LIS schemes (Local Improvement Schemes) and CIS (Community Involvement Schemes) are €305,000 and €385,000 respectively.

“These schemes are approximately 60% complete and will be completed in the coming weeks,” he remarked.