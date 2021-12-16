Search

16 Dec 2021

Offaly developer successfully appeals large development contribution on major project in county

€36m nursing home development to create 270 new jobs in Tullamore

An architect's impression of the planned nursing home, rehabilitation and step down facility planned for Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council's finances have been dealt a blow as a developer has successfully appealed a large development contribution on a major project in the county.

Offaly County Council granted planning permission in July for the €36 million project on the outskirts of Tullamore.

John Flanagan Developments was granted permission for a 244 bedroom nursing home/rehabilitation and step down facility just off the Tullamore N52 by-pass. Planning permission had previously been granted for a large private hospital on the site but while construction began, it did not proceed due to the economic crash in 2008.

However while planning permission for the new development was granted, an appeal was lodged with an Bord Pleanala over a development contribution to Offaly County Council of €225,738.

In its appeal, John Flanagan Developments pointed out that a development contribution of over €500,000 had already been paid for the planned hospital that was not completed and described the contribution now being sought by Offaly County Council as 'onerous' and said the local authority had not taken this previous payment into account when coming to its decision. 

Offaly County Council selling sites at Business and Technology Park in county

Local people 'terrified to use motorway' through Offaly in poor weather

In his report, the An Bord Pleanala Inspector stated, "I consider that the development contributions as set out by the Planning Authority and as included within condition number 17 under planning Authority reference number 20/503 should be removed. I consider that the financial contributions as proposed are not warranted or justified in accordance with the OCC DCS 2021-2025 and should be removed. In view of the foregoing, I can conclude that the terms of the Offaly County Council Development Scheme have not been properly applied in this case and that the appeal should be upheld."

In its direction to Offaly County Council, An Bord Pleanala stated that Condition 17 of the granting of planning permission for the project, which pertained to the development contribution, should be removed.

You can read the full Inspector's Report by clicking here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media