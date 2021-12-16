Offaly County Council selling sites at Business and Technology Park in county
Offaly County Council is selling sites at a Business and Technology Park in the county.
The local authority is inviting tenders for the purchase of sites 15, 16 and 17 at Ferbane, Business and Technology Park.
Site 15 comprises 0.36 hectares, site 16 is 0.44 hectares while site 17 is 0.74 hectares. The Park is fully serviced.
Tenders for the purchase any of the three sites, using the prescribed Tender Form, should be posted or delivered to Offaly County Council in Tullamore and should be clearly marked “Tender for purchase of Industrial Sites, Ferbane Business &
Technology Park, Ferbane.”
The closing date for receipt of tenders is Thursday, January 13. The prescribed Tender Form and any further details may be obtained by contacting the Local Enterprise Office on 05793 57480 or by emailing info@leo.offalycoco.ie and quoting “Site Tenders” in the subject line.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.