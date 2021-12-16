Search

16 Dec 2021

Offaly County Council selling sites at Business and Technology Park in county

Offaly County Council selling sites at Business and Technology Park in county

Offaly County Council selling sites at Business and Technology Park in county

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council is selling sites at a Business and Technology Park in the county. 

The local authority is inviting tenders for the purchase of sites 15, 16 and 17 at Ferbane, Business and Technology Park.

Site 15 comprises 0.36 hectares, site 16 is 0.44 hectares while site 17 is 0.74 hectares. The Park is fully serviced. 

Tenders for the purchase any of the three sites, using the prescribed Tender Form, should be posted or delivered to Offaly County Council in Tullamore and should be clearly marked “Tender for purchase of Industrial Sites, Ferbane Business &
Technology Park, Ferbane.”

The closing date for receipt of tenders is Thursday, January 13. The prescribed Tender Form and any further details may be obtained by contacting the Local Enterprise Office on 05793 57480 or by emailing info@leo.offalycoco.ie and quoting “Site Tenders” in the subject line.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media