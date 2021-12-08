Offaly Euromillions player gets huge early Christmas present after matching five numbers!

Offaly Euromillions player gets early Christmas present after matching five numbers!
An Offaly Euromillions player will pocket a huge early Christmas present after matching five numbers in Tuesday night's draw.
EuroMillions players in the Moneygall area of Offaly are being urged to check their tickets carefully after one player matched five numbers in last night’s draw to win a cool €24,454.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday at the Spar shop at Obama Plaza in Moneygall.
The winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw were: 22, 31, 38, 46, 47 and lucky stars 07, 11.
The lucky winner, who now has a ticket worth €24,454, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
Tullamore man Laurence Murphy has until the end of this month to pay full compensation to people he defrauded of money today's circuit court heard
