Search

08 Dec 2021

Gardai investigating a number of burglaries in Offaly

Gardai investigating a number of burglaries in Offaly

Gardai investigating a number of burglaries in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardai are investigating a number of burglaries that took place recently in Offaly.

Burglaries occurred in Killyon, Rath and Ferbane during the last couple of weeks.

On Tuesday November 30, at 6.30pm a break-in happened at a residential property in Killyon. The burglars were disturbed by someone at the house and fled the scene. They had damaged the front window lock and frame on gaining entry, and they exited by the front door. A Garda spokesman said it's common practice for burglars to have two means of escape when they are stealing from a property, and they usually prefer exiting by a door rather than a window as doors are easier for quick escapes. Nothing was stolen during the Killyon break-in.

Between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, December 4 a house was broken into in Thomastown, Rath. The house was vacant and the burglar entered through the front window and exited via the back door, damaging both in transit. Nothing was stolen.

Tullamore GAA concerned at losing players as Cappincur motion protecting borders of small clubs passed

Tullamore Arts Centre to open in second quarter of 2022

The third burglary happened at a shed behind a house in Noggus, Ferbane, between Saturday, November 20 and Sunday December 5. A couple of expensive tools were stolen. They were a Husqvarna Hedgecutter and an Oleo Mac Chainsaw.
The Garda spokesman said he wanted to remind members of the public to be careful during this dark time of the year, a time when burglaries usually increase in number.

"We want to remind people to secure their sheds and to visit their vacant properties on a regular basis and leave nothing valuable in those vacant properties. If you see anything suspicious please call us here in the Birr station at (057) 9120016/9169710."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media