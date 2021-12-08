Judge ‘browned off’ with case of Tullamore man who defrauded people out of thousands of euro

The case of a Tullamore man who defrauded people out of thousands of euro in bogus land deals has been adjourned to this Thursday, December 9 when the defendant is expected to have €30,000 in court.

Aisling Maloney, solicitor for Laurence Murphy, Clonminch, Tullamore, told Judge Keenan Johnson at today's sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court that a third party had agreed to loan €30,000 to Mr Murphy and it was in his account. She said the money was being loaned on the provision that a site on which Mr Murphy's mother has applied to build a house is sold.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development, however, it was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala last October. Ms Maloney said a decision on that is due on January 5, 2022. But she said the money is in Mr Murphy’s account and subject to documentation it will be transferred to Solicitor Patrick Martin’s account.

Judge Keenan Johnson said he had been told the balance of the money owed, which is €85,000, would be in court today, Tuesday December 7. He said he had heard about all of these ‘’fantastic shares’’ owned by Mr Murphy that were to be sold.

He put the case back for a second calling to allow for the documentation to be produced. However, solicitor Aisling Maloney returned later to say there were still difficulties with the signing of the documents.

Judge Keenan Johnson said he had no sympathy for Mr Murphy and the only reason he was ‘nursing the case along’ was so the injured parties would be compensated.

The judge said this case has been going on for a long time and he was 'browned off ' of it. He told Ms Maloney that the €30,000 has to be paid by this Thursday December 9 2021.

The judge added that another €81,000 was still due to be paid and he wanted it all repaid before the end of the December circuit court sittings.

Mr Murphy posed as an agent for Savills auctioneers and took money from victims who had been misled into believing they were buying land which wasn't his to sell. Money was exchanged and Savills headed receipts were handed over to the victims. However, Mr Murphy never worked for Savills and the money went into his private bank account in AIB. He pleaded guilty to the offences in November 2018.