07 Dec 2021

Woman 'came at man like a wild animal' Tullamore court hears

Woman ''came at man like a wild animal'' Tullamore court hears

Woman accosted man in a frenzied attack

Reporter:

Tribune court reporter

A woman who accosted two men in a frenzied attack came before Judge Catherine Staines at last week’s sitting of the Tullamore District Court.

On October 6, 2020 at Church Street, Tullamore, Carina O’Sullivan (50) 64, Cloncollig, Tullamore accosted Adam and Don Murray.

The court heard she kicked and punched one victim leaving him with a lump on the back of his head and injuries to his knee. He had to have x-rays and had knee pain. She also spat at him. Sgt James O'Sullivan said the injured party described how she had ''come at him like a wild animal.''

Ms O’Sullivan had previously assaulted the same man and had received a six month prison sentence. She was released last April. She had been beaten in prison and suffered degrading treatment by other prisoners, her solicitor Donal Farrelly said. She was put to work on the landing of the prison and had received psychiatric treatment. Ms O'Sullivan had 13 previous convictions.

Garda Damian O'Donoghue said on June 28 , 2020 at Tullamore courthouse she had approached two people who were exiting the court. She became abusive and said they were ''lying b......s telling lies to the judge. I'm not afraid of you,'' she told them, the court heard.

Judge Catherine Staines, reading from a victim impact statement from the injured parties said Ms O'Sullivan had caused pain and suffering to them and their families. There had been a number of court cases and they were constantly looking over their shoulder. They were worried for themselves and their families.

They were living in fear and still anxious about being assaulted again.

Judge Staines said she had imposed a prison sentence on Ms O'Sullivan for a similar offence which happened a year ago and she felt it would be unfair to impose another sentence.

Ms O'Sullivan had written in her letter that she had had a lot of time to think while she was in prison about the hurt she had caused. She had worked as a cleaner while incarcerated and became an enhanced prisoner.

Judge Staines said her main concern was for the victims. She imposed a 10 month suspended sentence in the Dochas women's prison. She told Ms O'Sullivan to stay away from the Murray family or she will go to prison. She is also to abstain from all alcohol. She directed that a copy of Ms O'Sullivan's letter be given to the Murrays.

