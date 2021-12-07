Search

07 Dec 2021

Troubled Tullamore housing estate likened to a 'war zone'

Troubled Tullamore housing estate likened to 'war zone'

Dumping at Church Hill in Tullamore last year

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

A HOUSING estate in Tullamore was described as a “war zone” and a “free for all” at a joint policing committee meeting on Monday.

Church Hill was once again highlighted as a blackspot for anti-social behaviour by two councillors who spoke at the meeting, which was held by Zoom.

Cllr Sean O'Brien said unauthorised parking continued to be a serious issue in the estate despite the work of the gardai and Offaly County Council.

“They have done everything possible. Unfortunately we're in a bit of a legal loop here and both the council and the gardai's hands are tied on the matter at the moment,” said Cllr O'Brien.

The councillor hoped the matter would be resolved shortly but added: “We have residents there for practically a year and a half who are prisoners in their own homes.”

He said people go to work and come home in the evening and find rubbish dumped in their lawns and cars parked outside their houses.

“They can't access their houses,” said the Independent representative.

He said the green area had been “completely taken over”. “It's something we've got to get a hold of because it simply can't continue and I just hope we can get some solution to it.”

Cllr Neil Feighery echoed those sentiments and said the problems were persisting despite a lot of working going on “behind the scenes”.

“It's a free for all for certain individuals,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

“We need to bring to bear all the tools we have as local government and from the gardai's point of view to ensure a bit of structure and common sense and bit of decency starts to prevail.

Woman 'came at man like a wild animal' Tullamore court hears

Offaly County Council responds to fallen trees as Storm Barra moves over Ireland

“People down there are paying a lot of rent, paying money on mortgages and it's a bit like a war zone now with people abandoning cars, all sorts of vehicles everywhere they like, all sorts of waste, human and otherwise being disposed of in the estate.”

The councillor added: “It's hard to believe that's going on in Tullamore in this day and age.”

He pointed out that though the gardai were involved, everybody is entitled to due process.

Mark Connolly, speaking for the council, said the joint policing committee estate management inter agency group was continuing its work in an effort to improve estate management and address unauthorised encampments.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media