Incredible Offaly nun celebrates 100th birthday in style with her family

Offaly nun celebrates 100th birthday with her family
An incredible Offaly nun has celebrated her 100th birthday in style with her family.
On Sunday, October 24, Sr Barbara Cleary, a native of Shinrone, celebrated her 100th birthday in St Mary's Convent, Hanwell, London.
She is pictured here with her nieces, Geraldine Hoare and Catherine Cleary, and her nephews, Joe Cleary and Martin Cleary, who travelled to London to be with their aunt for the special occasion.
Sr Barbara was also joined by other members of her Order, the Sisters of St Joseph of Peace, including Sr Lorette Bergin, a native of Boulerea, Roscrea, her carers, members of the local community in Hanwell and three priests who called to give her a blessing.
Sr Barbara left Ireland in 1938 and joined the Sisters of St Joseph of Peace in Nottingham. Two of her sisters, Sr Thecla and Sr Anna also joined the Order.
Apart from a few years in the early 1940s when she lived in Dublin, she has spent all of her religious life in the United Kingdom. However, the three nuns made regular visits to Shinrone over the years to visit family and friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.