Search

15/11/2021

Still a bargain! Huge bidding war ends with sale of charming Offaly lodge

Still a bargain! Huge bidding war ends with sale of charming Offaly lodge

Still a bargain! Huge bidding war ends with sale of charming Offaly lodge

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, Co Offaly, has sold at auction for almost 40% more than its reserve.

Busherstown Lodge, which is in need of some renovation, sold after 37 bids for €110,000 from a reserve of €80,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction on October 28.

The 96 sq mts house is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities.

The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and an attic room Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.

The October 27 auction featured apartments, a variety of residential house types and agricultural land from eight different counties.

94% of properties were sold on the day with prices, on average, around 14% above reserves.

Properties for the next Youbid.ie auction on November 25 are listed on the platform.

Long established pub in Offaly is now up for sale

Offaly cottage sells for well above estimate at on line auction as bidders drive up the price

Large property in Offaly with vacant apartments and commercial units sells for well above asking price at auction

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media