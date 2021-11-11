Search

11/11/2021

Tributes paid following sudden death of former Offaly county councillor

Sadness in Offaly community following sudden death of former county councillor

Reporter:

Reporter

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a former Offaly county councillor on Wednesday.

Rhode native Alan Davey died suddenly on Wednesday, November 10.

Alan was a Sinn Fein councillor who was co-opted on to Offaly County Council for the Edenderry Area in January 2019 to take a seat following the resignation of Martin O'Reilly. When he took his seat, he was appointed to the Economic Development, Enterprise and Planning Strategic Policy Committee as well as the North Offaly Development Fund. 

In a post on Facebook today, Edenderry Sinn Fein to the former councillor who they described as 'a gentleman and a calming force'.

The post says, "We are absolutely devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our comrade and friend Alan Davy. Alan was a gentleman, a calming force ,a hard worker, kind and so funny. He was dedicated to his family, his friends and Sinn Féin. He will be so missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Alan will repose at his home (Eircode R35 CF68) on Friday from 2pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Alan's funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish FaceLive via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Local-Service/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609

If you are attending the house, please wear a face covering and observe all current Covid 19 guidelines, including no handshaking.

Local News

