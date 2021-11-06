New traffic lights installed on busy road in Tullamore
A new set of traffic lights have been installed on a busy road in Tullamore.
The traffic lights have been installed on the Church for a new pedestrian crossing between Aldi and Tesco just after the roundabout on the way out of Tullamore. New bus stops have also been constructed on either side of the road.
The road is one of the busiest into and out of the town and this is the second set of traffic lights on the road with the other at the junction at the Aura Leisure Centre.
