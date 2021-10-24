New Covid-19 cases rise significantly in one area of Offaly but falls in other two

There has been a decrease in new Covid-19 cases in two areas in Offaly in the last week however there has been a significant rise in the third.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from October 5 to October 18.

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that the number of new cases have increased again in Birr but are falling in Tullamore and Edenderry.

The Birr Area has seen a significant increase in new cases in the last week although the overall number remains low. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 85 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 59 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 333.6 cases per 100,000.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has dropped again this week in the Tullamore Area, albeit only marginally. There were 114 new cases reported for the last 14 days compared to 118 from September 28 to October 11. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 391 cases per 100,000, well below the national figure. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county.

According to the latest figures, there were 59 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 69 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped and now stands at 252.9 cases per 100,000. The Edenderry Area now has the lowest rate of Covid in the county.