21/10/2021

Offaly firm announced as finalist in 2021 National Digital Media Awards

TT4301GS

Dotser CEO and Founder, Loughnan Hooper, at their offices in Axis Business Park, Tullamore.

TULLAMORE ecommerce company, Dotser has been listed as a Digital Media Awards (DMAs) 2021 finalist for the category of best agency (15< employees).

The Digital Media Awards are recognised as the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland and have been running for the last nineteen years. 

They recognise creativity and innovation across multiple areas of an ever-evolving sector which includes web design and development, digital content creation, social networking, advertising and marketing, mobile media, and app development.

The stringent judging process which examined the company’s strategy (objectives, planning, execution, budget), design (rationale, concept, client satisfaction, user experience), innovation (creativity, technologies deployed) and results (visitors, repeat visitors, lead generation, return on investment), awarded the esteemed title to Dotser, in summary, for our “creative and innovative work”.

Commenting on the nomination, CEO and Founder of Dotser Loughnan Hooper said, “Dotser has been delivering strategic e-commerce and digital marketing solutions to leading clients across every county in Ireland for the last 20 years. 

I am delighted for our experienced team of 14 professionals that have worked across a wide range of sectors including retail, engineering and professional clients, while building a strong reputation in the hardware, agri parts and event industry with dedicated online software solutions. 

The Dotser integrated software platform with innovative time saving processes, maximises online attention across search engines and social media supporting our clients growth which is our key focus. It is very satisfying to see our hard work coming to fruition and our expertise being recognised at the Digital Media Awards 2021.”

The DMAs will take place at a prestigious ceremony on Friday, 12th November 2021 at the Convention Centre, Spencer Dock, Dublin. 

For further information on the DMAs check out https://digitalmedia.ie/ The DMAs media partnership with The Irish Times secures national coverage for the shortlisted companies at the awards. All winners are announced through the Irish Times.

