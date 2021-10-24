Offaly farmer honoured for outstanding contribution to farming organisation

Offaly farmer hounoured for outstanding contribution to farming organisation
An Offaly farmer has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to a farming organisation.
Pictured above is IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe presenting Honorary Life Membership to Offaly IFA Stalward Matt Merrick from Edenderry branch of Offaly IFA.
Matt was honoured for his outstanding contribution, dedication and commitment to IFA both locally and nationally.
Pictured are James Merrick, Catherine Merrick, Brian Rushe IFA Deputy President, Offaly IFA Co Chair Richard V Scally and Brian Merrick.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.