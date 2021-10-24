Search

24/10/2021

Offaly boys dress up as 'superheros' for Halloween fancy dress

Offaly boy dresses up as 'superhero' for Halloween school fancy dress

Offaly boy dresses up as 'superhero' for Halloween school fancy dress

Reporter:

Reporter

As if there was any doubt how inspired the next generation of Offaly footballers are by the U20 All-Ireland winners earlier this year, one young kid has confirmed it.

Offaly GAA shared a snap of young Charlie here dressed up as a 'superhero' for his school's Halloween fancy dress day.

"Kids love dressing up as a Superhero for the last day of school before Halloween. And, according to Charlie, there's no bigger Superhero than Jack Bryant," they posted.

Charlie was kitted out in the full Offaly gear with Jack's name labelled on the back.

Offaly also shared a picture of Noah from Ballybryan sporting a cracking mullet as he dressed up as Cormac Egan.

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media