Offaly boys dress up as 'superheros' for Halloween fancy dress

Offaly boy dresses up as 'superhero' for Halloween school fancy dress
As if there was any doubt how inspired the next generation of Offaly footballers are by the U20 All-Ireland winners earlier this year, one young kid has confirmed it.
Offaly GAA shared a snap of young Charlie here dressed up as a 'superhero' for his school's Halloween fancy dress day.
"Kids love dressing up as a Superhero for the last day of school before Halloween. And, according to Charlie, there's no bigger Superhero than Jack Bryant," they posted.
Charlie was kitted out in the full Offaly gear with Jack's name labelled on the back.
Offaly also shared a picture of Noah from Ballybryan sporting a cracking mullet as he dressed up as Cormac Egan.
Look who Noah from Ballybryan N.S. and @RhodeGAA Under 11s dressed up as today!— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 22, 2021
Definitely deserves no homework after this effort pic.twitter.com/rrQkQeixSU
