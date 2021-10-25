Search

25/10/2021

Offaly shop manager nominated for big award

An Offaly shop manager has been nominated for a big award.

Grainne Keating, Scully’s XL, Daingean, Co. Offaly has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, the National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence.

To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.

Grainne has been shortlisted in the prestigious C-Store Manager of the Year (Medium) category at the Grocery Management Awards.

Commenting on their achievement to date, XL Sales Director Paul Bealin said, “The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Grainne’s and the team’s outstanding work ethic and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Grainne on being shortlisted.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry. This year’s gala ceremony, along with gala dinner, will take place 27 October in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin. A high point in the retail calendar every year, the gala ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working retail managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.

