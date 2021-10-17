Search

17/10/2021

Campaign underway to fund surgery for adorable puppy rescued in Offaly

Campaign to fund surgery for adorable Offaly puppy

Campaign to fund surgery for adorable Offaly puppy

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A dog rescue centre is asking for help from the public to save an adorable German Shepard puppy rescued in Offaly.

Cara Rescue Dogs in Portarlington explained: "On Tuesday we got a message from a lovely vet called Karen, at Tullamore Pet Hospital. She asked if we could help with a 5-week old German Shepard pup that had been brought in to be put to sleep by the breeder.

"Karen wanted to give this pup a chance and asked him to surrender the pup. Karen went on to do some diagnostic work on the pup now named Klara and discovered she has a vascular ring anomaly, most likely persistent right aortic arch (>85% of cases) but couldn't rule out double aortic arch or aberrant subclavian.

"Basically, an artery is causing constriction of the oesophagus," they explained.

"Surgery is the only treatment for it but carries a good prognosis once corrected. So with that in mind, Karen forwarded her findings to UCD and they agreed to do some further diagnostics to include a CT scan and will then on November 15 operate to fix the problem.

"Currently, this means that Klara is very underweight and she has trouble keeping food down. But we have been trialling different foods and seem to have found one she can tolerate with the help of the wonderful Nikita from Fetch Your Pet Needs.

"Klara has to be fed little and often through the day and her meals are freshly cooked and liquidised.

"We would be very grateful if you could donate towards the cost of her surgery estimated at around €2,000 and also keep Klara in your thoughts as we hope with everyone’s efforts she will grow to her full potential and live a happy life," they added.

"We would like to extend a special thanks to Karen for helping Klara on her road to recovery and for driving her down from Tullamore to her foster mum in Kildare after her shift at work had finished."

You can donate directly through the Cara Rescue Dogs Facebook page HERE. Just look for their post on Klara and the 'donate' button.

MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery from the Offaly archives today?

WATCH: Outrageous number of trolleys and other items pulled from Tullamore river in huge clean-up

Great celebrations as Tullamore end Naomh Ciaran's long winning streak

Naomh Ciaran denied in bid for 7-in-a-row as Tullamore win first title

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media