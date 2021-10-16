Covid-19 cases increasing again in two areas of Offaly

There has been an increase in new Covid-19 cases in two areas in Offaly in the last week.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from September 28 to October 11.

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that the number of new cases have increased in Birr and Edenderry but have fallen in Tullamore.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has dropped this week in the Tullamore Area. There were 118 new cases reported for the last 14 days compared to 129 from September 21 to October 4. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 404.7 cases per 100,000, just above the national figure. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county.

The Birr Area has also seen another increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 59 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 48 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 231.6 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.

According to the latest figures, there were 69 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 62 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped and now stands at 295.8 cases per 100,000.

However while cases are increasing in Offaly, the county has the lowest rate in Ireland. Click on the link to read the full story.