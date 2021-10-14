Tullamore pharmacy celebrating new store relaunch with giveaways, special offers and prizes

A pharmacy in Tullamore is relaunching its new store on Friday with lots of prizes for customers all day.

Haven Pharmacy Faheys, Patrick Street, Tullamore will celebrate their store relaunch this Friday, October 15 and they are inviting all of their customers to join them.

There will be lots of prizes for customers all day long and an outside broadcast by Midlands 103. The shop has been completely revamped and fitted out and Haven Pharmacy Faheys are delighted to welcome the public in to celebrate the refit and enter the free draws and competitions where there will be many attractive prizes and offers.

There will also be 20% off the following brands - La Roche-Posay, Vichy, NUXE, Revive Active, Sanctuary Spa, Shira Jewellery, The Handmade Soap Company, Fragrance gift sets.

There will also be free Catrice goodie bags worth €20 with any purchase over €15!

Four members of Offaly's U20 All Ireland winning team will be attending the launch on Friday with the cup at approximately 2.30pm.